Economy trapped in investment stagnation

A symptom often observed in many underdeveloped economies is when per capita income stalls at a stable equilibrium point. Although this income can meet the basic needs of living, it doesn't allow for savings or investments. Even if there is some surplus income, only a small portion flows into net investment channels. As capital resources such as factories, machinery, land, buildings, and natural resources grow, the population increases at an equal rate, so the amount of capital equipment or production inputs per worker does not increase. If the growth in per capita income is considered an indicator of economic growth, it can be said that these economies experience no growth. Such economies are said to be trapped in a ''low-level equilibrium trap.''

Seventy years ago, American economist Richard R Nelson presented the above theory to explain why underdeveloped or low-income countries often remain trapped in a long-standing cycle of poverty and stagnation. He suggested that a slight increase in per capita income might lead to a rise in birth rates or a decrease in death rates, causing the population growth rate to surpass the growth rate of total national income or capital formation, thus pulling down per capita income back to the previous minimum equilibrium level. This way, an economy gets trapped, and escaping becomes difficult.