Samsuzzaman spoke for you, not against you

A journalist has been picked up, later confirmed to be arrested in a DSA case, by plainclothesmen for a report on sufferings of people due to exorbitant prices of daily essentials published on 26 March. The reporter, Samsuzzaman, is a correspondent of Prothom Alo. Before his arrest, we witnessed numerous media and social media trials. The report contained a comment of a wage earner saying, “What I would do with independence when I am starving? We need freedom for (purchasing) fish, meat and rice”. The comment was later used in a card with a picture of a minor boy for a social media post.

It could be termed as a technical mistake or to some extent poor judgement of using the picture along with the comment. But what about its content? Isn’t the price of daily essentials bringing people to their knees? Aren’t the low-income people suffering immensely due to price hike of every single thing, you name it?

The social media influencers and several media were straying from the content and were debating over why the reporter used wrong picture with wrong quote. Some travelled to different tangents to term it as a long-planned conspiracy.