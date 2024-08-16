Partition of Bengal: Division and distinction

But the unhappy short-lived marriage of the politicians of the two Pakistan's very rapidly broke up. That linguistic-literary endeavour of East Pakistan never came to fruition. Later when Bengali nationalism was promoted and Bangladesh became an independent state, many viewed the endeavour of their predecessors through the nationalistic lens, seeing it as a regressive "step backwards".

At the time, linguistic nationalism was considered superior to religion-based nationalism. The independent Bangladesh began its literary practice with the belief in Kolkata's academic, cultural and literary supremacy. The debate as to which of the two nationalisms is superior, which is more inclusive, can continue. But the standpoint that Kolkata is ideal and venerable simply serves to discard the question of Bangladesh's linguistic and literary practice. Instead, a celebration of a common Bengali-ism is forced forward.

It is true that once upon a time the literature, music, cinema, etc. of Kolkata had a significant role in the lives of Bangladesh's educated middle class. Our previous generation would listen to Sachin, Jaganmoy and Satinath, would watch Uttam and Suchitra. We too have turned time and again to Sumon, Nachiketa or Sunil, Samaresh, Shirshendu or Joy Goswami. This celebration of Bengali-ism and the lamenting about the divided Bengal is an important element in the discourse on the Partition of Bengal. A wistful reminiscence is cultivated at national circles in Bangladesh and West Bengal, of sighing "if only we two were together as one," or "if only there was no border." But we fail to probe into the fact that despite speaking in the same language, the two Bengals diverged down different paths very long ago, the two Bengals were never one.

We do not even stop to think that in 2011 when the two Bengals (actually two states, India and Bangladesh) commemorated 150 years of Rabindranath together, exactly at that moment perhaps Falani had been shot at the border and was dying. Other than a very, very few, our advanced scholar friends in West Bengal did not utter a word of protest. What sort of Bengali unity is this? What is this lamenting about not being able to live together?