Economy faces a stiff challenge in the new year

Lack of coordination regarding economic issues is increasing concern in policy formulation and implementation. This is a time when the interim government must display effective and extensive interventions to tackle these challenges.

The white paper which was submitted on 1 December clearly detailed the corruption in the mega projects of the part government, the unlawful capital flight, the extensive spread of crony capitalism and the various illegal benefits and facilities that were taken.

This report is an important document for the interim government and has necessary directives for adopting measures against these corrupt processes. By implementing the recommendations of the report, the government can start the process of resolving the basic reasons behind the corruption and irregularities. This includes important economic, political, administrative and judicial sector reforms which should be reflected in the priorities of the government's activities.

The 5 August mass movement gave rise to hope for united efforts in national reconstruction and reforms. But reality steadily grows complex. Differences of opinion over the extent of reforms, the tenure of the interim government and time of the next national election may divert the interim government's attention away from economic priorities. A disruptive political environment can harm the efforts to resolve the crises, which is gradually affecting the purchasing power of the general people.

The policymakers must take such steps that provide the people with economic relief and, at the same time, set a path for long-term reforms. The steps include concerted efforts to control inflation, creating an extensive social safety net and tackling the supply side of inflation by investing in agriculture, energy and transport infrastructure.

At the same time, the aim of the policy makers should be to establish a strong foundation for far-reaching reforms in the important economic, political, administrative and judicial sectors. There is consensus among the stakeholders regarding economic reforms including reforms in revenue management, reforms of the tax system, restructuring the banking sector, and modernising trade and investment policies. However, there are clear differences about political parties and the new political groups over political, administrative and judicial reforms.

It is important to ensure that these differences to not weaken the pace of economic reforms. If these conflicts are not controlled properly, these might obstruct the efforts to resolve the prevailing economic problems. That is why the interim government needs to pay due attention to economic reforms and also to pay attention to dialogue and creating consensus over other institutional reforms. Addressing the long list of these priorities requires well-defined leadership, effective communications and commitment to steady progress by the interim government.

* Selim Raihan is a professor of economics at Dhaka University and executive director, SANEM. He may be reached at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir