The relativity of good, evil, and truth

“And I— I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.” Robert Frost

Friedrich Nietzsche’s Beyond Good and Evil challenges fundamental assumptions about morality, truth, and the nature of human existence. Nietzsche critiques conventional moral values and offers a new, radical approach that suggests good and evil are not universal concepts but are instead subjective, culture-based constructs.

He argues that perspectives shape our understanding of truth and encourages readers to embrace individualism, challenge societal norms, and recognise the fluidity of moral values across different times and places.

This essay explores these insights, focusing on Nietzsche’s critique of conventional morality, the embrace of individualism, and the recognition that truth is not absolute, but relative and perspectival.