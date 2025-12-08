Bitter truth, big messages

This Prothom Alo survey helps us understand the present moment and the approaching future with a fair degree of realism. It is a necessary effort. In many countries, different organisations occasionally conduct such socio-economic surveys.

I have seen two or three such survey reports published annually in Karachi’s Dawn, which help readers grasp the dynamics of Pakistani society. One of the strongest appeals of Dawn within South Asian media is precisely this kind of work.

Prothom Alo has also published similar surveys in the past. However, for several years I had not seen them release any political survey.

For any newspaper in Bangladesh to conduct such a survey with full professional rigour is financially difficult. The print media market here is quite small. Their leadership’s scope for taking bold decisions is also constrained for various social reasons. Against such a backdrop, this survey is exceptional.