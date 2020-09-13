Flip sides of Bangladesh-India friendship

The two neighbouring countries, Bangladesh and India, are bound together by multidimensional mutual interests. It all began during the darkest days, when Bangladesh was embroiled in the War of Liberation. India’s all-out support and cooperation built a firm foundation of bilateral relations.

The two countries are deeply connected by historic, geographical, economic, political and security context. That is reality. This relationship is extremely important to Bangladesh, and to India too.

There is much progress in these bilateral relations, but also a long list of failures and misunderstandings. The people of the two countries share friendship, but also have a volley of criticism against each other too. Mistrust and suspicion prevail.