What model will the next national election follow?

The second parliamentary elections were held during the rule of Ziaur Rahman. The party, which came into being a few months back at the time, got 207 seats. Awami League, which led the liberation war, got only 39 seats. In that election, Ziaur Rahman didn't reject any party, right or left. Small parties were given one or two seats.

Hussain Mohmmad Ershad imposed military rule before the completing of the tenure of that parliament. Later measures had been taken on what happened during the military rule. Ershad formed a new party bringing in leaders from different political parties. Two elections were held during the Ershad period in 1986 and 1988. The ruling Jatiya Party secured 153 and 251 seats respectively. Although the BNP and left-leaning five-party alliance boycotted the 3rd parliamentary election elections, Awami League participated in it and bagged 76 seats. According to analysts, the political relationship Awami League built with the Jatiya Party had started in 1986. At that time JaPa used Awami League against BNP and now Awami League is using JaPa against BNP.

After the fall of military ruler Ershad, an interim government led by Justice Shahbuddin Ahmed was formed in 1991 and the 5th parliamentary election was held. Proving the predictions of many false, BNP won the election. Although Awami League made allegations of minor vote rigging, people did not believe that. Again when Awami League won the election in 1996, BNP made allegations of massive vote rigging. However, the local and foreign observers termed the election fair.

The main problem of our political leadership is that when a party is defeated, it rejects the results. Although the politics is about the people, politicians are not ready to accept the verdict of the people. The politicians use force so that the people fear to cast their votes.