Development pales outside of Dhaka

At a restaurant near the Shariatpur bus terminal, I sat chatting with some locals over a cup of tea. I raised the issue of the electricity crisis. They said, we are as far from development as we are from the capital city. The hike in fuel prices and load shedding has hit us hard. In the town, there is three to four hours of load shedding every day. It is even worse in the villages.

On either side of the road en route Shariatpur, jute was hung up to dry. Jute grows in abundance in all the districts of greater Faridpur. The local cultivators said they had received a good price for their jute the last two years and the crop had been good too. They grow three crops on their land. They grow jute when there is water in the fields. After jute is harvested, they grow rice. After the rice is harvested, in winter they grow vegetables.

I also got to speak to a grassroots leader of Awami League there. He had even contested once in the union parishad election. I asked him, how is the party doing? He replied, Awami League has two groups here. Nahim Razzak is leading one group and the other group is headed by Parveen Huq Sikder, MP of the reserved seat. They even observed the 15 August mourning day separately.

And everyone is aware of the division in Awami League in the neighbouring district Madaripur. There is Shahjahan Khan on one side and Bahauddin Nasim on the other. Now it is apparent that even in Shariatpur the party is not free of rifts. Most of the families there have members who are migrant workers, working overseas. If one goes overseas, he arranges to take any relation too. Nowadays they are even trying to go to America and Europe.