From whom will the minorities seek help?

Leaders of the ruling party regularly sprout rhetoric about non-communalism. But they have no answer as to why during this non-communal rule of theirs, the religious minority is repeatedly subject to violence and state discrimination. Maulana Bhasani would say, no one has ‘naxalite’ written on their bodies. Communalism is like that. No one becomes non-communal by simply claiming to be so. This has to be proven in deeds.

Speaking to journalists and people of all walks of life in Cumilla, it was evident that if the local administration and police had taken speedy measures, the incident at the Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap would never have gone so far. Will it ever be found out who left the copy of the Holy Qur’an at the puja mandap? Why would anyone of the Hindu community take a copy of the Qur’an Sharif there? No faithful Muslim would do so either. So was this carried out by some malicious quarters in order to disrupt the communal harmony?