Will reforms be possible without placing Awami League on trial?

The interim government has, in the meantime, formed six commissions for reforms. Based on the people's aspirations as expressed in various ways, the commissions will come up with recommendations. The question is, who will implement these recommendations? Basically it will be the civil servants who were appointed and benefitted by the autocratic government. Can we be assured of their allegiance and integrity? How do we know that they won't reform the recommendations and apply them as they please? So when it comes to reforms, the first task in implementing reforms will be to have a workforce in place, in the administration in all areas, committed to the new government.

The government has put their hope in the officers and employees who have been "deprived" over the 16 years of autocracy. But in the meantime we have already got an inkling of their mindsets and behaviour. The deprived persons may include those who were sympathetic towards the autocrat but were not skilled in sycophancy. Political smears do not give deprived officers a clean chit of merit and efficiency.

A certain matter must be made clear concerning people's expectations about placing the autocratic government on trial. There is a question that it was not the individual Hasina that people wanted to be removed, but the party with whose support she managed to become an autocrat. The attorney general had said in parliament that there was no scope to ban the party. The question then is whether only one individual is guilty of autocratic activities? Does the party have no liability? Can a party not be placed on trial? There has been a proposal to amend the law pertaining to crimes against humanity and then to ban the party for 10 years.