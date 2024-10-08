Why law and order needs more attention

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus completes two months today, Tuesday. After ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August, Muhammad Yunus and other advisers took oath on 8 August. At that time the law and order deteriorated immensely as there was virtually no government for three days. Hours before taking oath as the chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus at the airport rightly said that his first priority is to improve the law and order situation. Aside from the government's success and failure, there is no denying that the law and order situation is still a cause for concern.

In an exclusive interview with Prothom Alo published on 7 October, chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has acknowledged, "We have not been successful as yet. Law and order is not completely back to normal as yet." The public perception is that the law and order is not good. Despite various measures taken by the government, the incidents of murder, labour unrest, sectarian violence in the hill districts and more are taking place.