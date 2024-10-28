Disconnect from the masses the government needs to overcome

We heard the story of how a repressive village headman caused sufferings to the villagers. The cunning man once realised that he would die soon and urged his people to forgive him; but the aggrieved men and women refused to do so.

The headman had then asked the villagers to hang his body at the road crossing of the village in exchange for forgiving him for the world hereafter. The happy villagers did the same. The next day, the police came to the village and detained the villagers on charge of murdering the man.

Bangladesh had experienced the repression and vengeance the headman treated his villagers during the Hasina regime, the burden of which remains on the shoulder of the victims even after her exit from the country.

The burden of treatment and life struggle of thousands of injured students and common men, agonies of the families of the martyrs of the July-August 2024 revolution, tears of mothers of the victims of the killing by Awami League regime, woes of tens of thousands of families deproved of jobs and business opportunities, erosion of capital and loss of confidence of innumerable small and medium entrepreneurs, suffering of millions of consumers in the market, pandemonium on the court premises, tensions in the police and civil administrations, and incoherent coverage of issues on social and conventional media – all were originated in the just-ended fascist rule. Yet, the general public, leading life largely devoid of services proper, have their feet firmly on the ground this time.

For example, the apprehension publicly expressed by former minister Obaidul Quader that around half a million Awami League leaders, workers and supporters would be killed had they been kicked out of power, proved to be wrong and the people of this country embraced the path of peace instead.

Asked what the main problems facing the country at the moment are, quite a number of people of different professions and regions replied that their common concern is about Bangladesh’s future; they want to see establishment of a functional electoral system for upholding democracy. They wish there should be no tendency among their children to escape reality and flee the country.