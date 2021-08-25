I am a teacher of the Humanities, beyond the discipline, as the instrument of the ethical. Our work begins in that stability. Countries in the region have not come forward to make this acknowledgement. As an Indian I make an appeal to our best instincts: come forward for these brothers and sisters. I have been involved with the Rohingyas one way or another since the late eighties. But for me as a person who has given her life to poetry, a mention of the great 17th century Rakhine poet Alaol is necessary here. I have no blood quantum theory to tell me if he is a true Rohingya. I only know that he spoke of the Rohangs as his audience and that I met him, across the hills of the Arakan region, across three hundred years, as a young person, thanks to my Mother, as a classic from the area.

He wrote of women who would not be raped, and people who would not be killed. It is in his name that I ask you all, let us not stop at merely commemorating genocide, rape, and greed. Celebrate the historical future, as only memory can, by pushing, hard, for legal acknowledgement. I embrace you all, as the struggle goes on.

I end by picking up the Rohengya self-description: "amanush, manusher odhikare banchito kore jare, shommukhe dariye rekhe, tobu kolay dao nai sthan, mrityu majhe hote hobe tahader shobar shoman." (sub-human, depriving them of human rights, keeping them standing in the fore, but not giving them place in your embrace, only death rendering them equal.)

Then we will memorialise genocide in a shared death.

* Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak is University Professor in the Humanities, Columbia University