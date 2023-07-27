Caretaker government versus constitutionalism

They say that the unconstitutional amendment of the constitution is being used for this purpose. The issue of Bangladesh in the matter of unconstitutional amendments, particularly studies on the 15th amendment, has been raised by several academics and researchers in the 2022 publication, ‘The Law and Politics of Unconstitutional Amendments in Asia’. In an article in this book published by Routledge, fellow of Australia’s Charles Darwin University, Ridwanul Hoque, explained how amendments to the constitution even in keeping with the laws, can be unconstitutional.

In the article, The Politics of Unconstitutional Amendments in Bangladesh, he analyses in detail the 8th and 15th amendments. I am just highlighting in brief his deliberation on the 15th amendment. Firstly, in explaining why the 15th amendment is unconstitutional, he points to the process of making this amendment and the context. He said that even though Awami League won a fair election in 2008, their election manifesto had no mention of abolishing the caretaker government. So this was an initiative outside of their mandate.

Secondly, the caretaker government system was ushered in through the 13th amendment, following legal procedure, in context of a political crisis related to free and fair elections. Thirdly, while not all parties had the opportunity to vote for the approval of the 13th amendment, there was an all-party consensus or understanding behind the amendment. Fourthly, led by the major parties, there was widespread protest against the abolition of the caretaker system, though it was then argued that there was no public support for that amendment.

He also explained in his analysis of the series of events why it was felt that the executive’s influence was behind the unlawful declaration in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court regarding the 13th amendment. After the High Court had declared the 13th amendment to be legitimate, the Appellate Division suddenly took initiative for a hearing even though the appeal had been lying in court for over 5 years. The hearing was finished in the shortest possible time so that the amicus curie views could be sidestepped and with a 4-3 difference in the Appellate Division a concise order was passed, giving no chance for a thorough study of the court decision.