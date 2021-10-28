Global Road Safety Plan 2021-30 and its pragmatic solutions

No business as usual. That is the message of the UN Global Plan of Action for road safety for the running decade launched on 28 October. It is the second decade (2021-30) of action that targets to reduce road casualties by at least 50 per cent by 2030, calling for a firm commitment.

The earlier decade of action (2011-20) could not achieve its target of reducing road crash deaths by 50 per cent. It, however, made big progress in gathering evidence and developing tools and techniques to achieve the targets. It was instrumental in incorporating road safety target SDG 3.6 and 11.2.

Globally, road traffic crashes cause nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and estimated 50 million injuries each year – making it the leading killer of children and young people.