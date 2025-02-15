Has government assurance dissipated or deepened the election dilemma?

It has been learnt that the interim government is preparing with a December deadline. In an interview given to the UAE-based media outlet, The National, the interim government chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday that he hopes the national election will be held in December this year. He said the same to a Japanese TV channel earlier.

The chief advisor has left the matter of reforms and elections to a consensus about political parties and the civil society. Where Bangladesh's political parties do not see eye to eye on any issue, the question remains as to whether they will actually reach a consensus regarding the election schedule or the scope of reforms.

When Awami League had been in power, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami had been in consensus on almost all issues. After Awami League lost power and exited from the political scene, BNP and Jamaat have been unable to agree on almost any issue. They are hurling accusations at each other.

BNP demands that first and foremost the election must be held. Jamaat said that it is more important to hold the local government elections first.

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee, formed by the students, also maintains that the local government polls should take place first. A leader of this organisation has said, even of BNP blocks the way to local elections, they will not be able to hold the national elections. After calling for student union elections in February, everyone is now silent. It is doubtful whether student union elections will be held during the term of this government.

In this backdrop, whether the meeting called by the National Consensus Commission on Saturday will be able to reassure the people or not, depends to a great extent on the political parties. If they reach a consensus, it will not be difficult to take a decision on the election. But what if they do not reach a consensus?