Nagar Paribahan: Old wine in a new bottle

Once, Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, was such a coveted place to visit for anyone outside of Dhaka. It was a matter of prestige to visit the city. In the eighties, when a primary school friend said he had gone to Dhaka, he emanated his elation, so proud of travelling to Dhaka. At the time, it was beyond imagination that there would even come an opportunity to visit the city.

However, the opportunity became a reality in the nineties when I went to city to study. But gradually the image of this coveted city gradually faded as it rapidly grew in a haphazard and unplanned manner. Thousands of buildings sprouted up here and there. If anyone goes to the roof of a high-rise building and looks out, he will see a grey sky filled with dust and building after building sprawled out in an unwieldy manner.

Now after three decades, the capital city Dhaka lost its renown. No one wants to come here unless in an emergency. Whenever relatives come to Dhaka for any urgent purpose like medical treatment, employment or business, they want to leave Dhaka as soon as possible. They heave a sigh of relief once they pack their bags and say goodbye to the chaotic city called Dhaka.