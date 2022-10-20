CCTV cameras in all booths, not EVM

An officer of the election commission was appointed a returning officer in the Gaibandha-5 by election and he was in charge of conducting the polls. CCTV cameras were placed in each of the 145 centres so that the election could be monitored.

On the day of the by-election, voting in some of the centres was held up at around 12 noon due to widespread irregularities. The election commissioners in Dhaka were monitoring the election over from the monitoring room set up in the election commission's head office. Later the irregularities increase to such an extent that the election commission suspended the election before it could conclude. The matter is being discussed and debated. It was learned that the CCTV camera connections in many centres were severed.

Also, as the router used for the CCTV cameras in the char areas were malfunctioning, it wasn't possible to get footage from there as in the case of other centres too. It was after observing the situation in around 58 centres that the election commission resorted to Section 91 (7) of the RPO and Article 119 of the constitution and decided to suspend the election, with directives to carry out an inquiry into the matter within seven days.

The ruling party questioned the EC's suspension of the by- polls based on CCTV monitoring. On the other hand, the major opposition party BNP and its allies said that was just a staged game. Meanwhile, 91 presiding officers, in almost identical letters sent to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), claimed that the election had been free and fair. Later many of them told the media that they had been forced to make these statements.