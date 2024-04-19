Gulshan Lake and the Mayor Atiq’s annoyance

Why is the lake in this pitiful state? Most of the sewerage waste from the residential areas on three sides pours into the lake by means of wide pipes. And the household workers dump garbage directly into the lake. And so the lake has become a garbage dump.

In January 2023 the Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam took up a move to close the surface drains and the sewerage lines entering the lake. He angrily blocked the lines with banana trees, warning that if the owners of the houses do not take measures, steps would be take to close these permanently.

According to the city corporation, of the 3,830 houses in the Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani and Niketan areas, the sewerage of 2,265 is attached to surface drains or the lake (The Business Standard, 11 January 2023). The mayor issued directives to link these with WASA sewerage lines or for each house to set up an ETP. His annoyance lay in the fact that wealthy people lived in these areas, yet were so careless about garbage disposal.

I cannot comprehend why the owners of the houses discharge their waste into the lake instead of linking up with the WASA line. Has WASA no responsibility here? The mayor’s alternative suggestion is fanciful and unrealistic. It has been impossible to set up ETP even in industrial units despite much effort. The waste from the factories is killing the rivers. Now if directives are issued for ETP to be set up for every house, this will certainly fill the pockets of the concerned DNCC persons. Anyway, despite the mayor’s annoyance, neither of the two proposals has been heeded. The state of the lake hasn’t changed over the past 15 months either.

On 16 March this year the mayor started a ‘Clean Gulshan Lake Drive’ in full force, beginning with a rally where the mayor was flanked by government bigwigs. There were a few schoolchildren too, carrying posters worded in English. The Financial Times headlines read, ‘Local residents begin cleaning Gulshan Lake.’ After the rally, videos were shot of black sludge being removed from the depths of the lake by means of two dredging machines. Then everyone left the scene. Such symbolic cleanliness drives have been staged in the past too, but with no visible signs of any awareness.