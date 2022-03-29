'How much earlier do I have to start out?'

It wasn't too long ago when people would grow worried if they were stuck up in traffic for long and were arriving late to any event. They would call up and inquire if anything was wrong on the streets. Had there been an accident or were there rallies and processions on the street? Was there any political programme or any student or labour unrest? But now, without any of these occurrences, you often find yourself stuck for an hour in the same place. It may take to 45 minutes just for a U-turn to get to the other side of the street. There is no such thing as 'abnormal' delays in the traffic anymore.

"I had a presentation at my office at 3 in the afternoon. I spent the whole morning preparing for the presentation and started out from Uttara at 12:00pm. I sat stuck inordinately long in the CNG-run autorickshaw, sweating profusely in the sweltering heat. The boss kept calling me. It was three, then past three, then 3:30pm. My irate boss said, 'If you know there are traffic jams in Dhaka city, can't you start out early?'"

"How much earlier can I start out? I just couldn't take the tension anymore. Suddenly I found tears streaming down my eyes. I started sobbing uncontrollably." An acquaintance of our friend Shimu Naser shared this experience with her over the phone. Shimu Naser shared this on Facebook.