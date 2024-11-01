Hasina’s resignation conundrum: Trauma symptom or AL rehabilitation scheme?

The pre-Taliban era president who fled Afghanistan in the wake of the US evacuation coincided with the victorious forces’ march towards Kabul in 2021, Ashraf Ghani is still supposed to act as the legitimate ruler of his country!

Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino autocrat who declined to accept his electoral loss (1986), Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran who failed to thwart the Ayatullah Ruhullah Khomeini-orchestrated Islamic Revolution (1979) and Chiang Kai-Sek, the Chinese statesman who had not been able to stop Mao Tse-Tung-led Communist revolutionaries from capturing mainland China (1949) – why won’t they be considered the legitimate rulers posthumously, notwithstanding their exits from respective motherlands?

Around the 20th century, many rulers like them had hurriedly left their countries escaping potential death or detention in view of public wrath or revolutionary actions, without formally resigning from their official posts. Whether they got back power later on, might not be known to Awami League’s alleged violence ‘guru’ Nanak (Jahangir Kabir) and others.

Maybe that’s why Mr Nanak and like-minded elements appeared on the social media and lodged their claim that it is Sheikh Hasina who is the legitimate prime minister of Bangladesh.