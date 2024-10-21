President’s statement on Sheikh Hasina’s resignation a lie: Asif Nazrul
The statement of President Mohammed Shahabuddin regarding the resignation letter of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the student-people movement is a “lie”, said law adviser Asif Nazrul.
The law adviser said this in response to a question newspersons asked him at his secretariat office Monday afternoon.
Asif Nazrul said the president said that he did not receive the resignation letter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This is a lie and akin to violating his oath of office. This is because he himself, along with the chiefs of the three services, in his address to the nation at 11:20 pm on 5 August said the former prime minister submitted her resignation letter to him and he received the letter.
Referring to information on the formation of the government and other issues, Asif Nazrul said, “The questions arises as to whether he has the capacity to remain in the post any longer.”