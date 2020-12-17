India-Bangladesh relations: Towards the next 50 years

While both India and Bangladesh engage more with farther countries, low mutual engagement between the neighbours is a concerning aspect. Bilateral trade of USD 9.8 billion was carried last year. Two Special Economic Zones have been offered by Bangladesh to India in this light. More Indian Companies may be involved in infrastructural development especially in building roads and hydroelectricity sector. At least 30 points can be opened in the borders for better cooperation of trade and greater people-to-people contact. Plus, easing of visa regulations is an aspect that needs urgent attention, given the perpetual difficulties and delays in the process. On the education front, quota for Bangladeshi Students should further increase.

Increasing regional cooperation and capacity building is a necessity. There is an opportunity to look beyond SAARC towards BIMSTEC and other regional bodies. Aspects like prison radicalisation, counter narratives, harmonising training manuals and literature could be considered in this regard

There is a need to make the relationship more centred on the emerging generation. Greater contact between the youth of the two countries is a need of the hour. In an era of disinformation, fake news and deep fakes it is quite easy especially for the youth segment of the population to fall prey to misperceptions about each other. Enhanced contact will not only dispel the myths about each other but also open an opportunity for constructive debate and conversation and opportunity to develop greater understanding. We spend a lot of time on talking about the connectivity of roads, bridges and waterways but it is the connectivity of the minds that is the ultimate investment.

Joint research and collaboration between our agricultural sectors can create new opportunities for shared prosperity. Greater synergy in smart border management can act as a force multiplier in solving some of the nettlesome border management challenges. The existing mechanisms of cooperation and collaboration between the strategic and policy communities in Dhaka and New Delhi need to be redoubled as we embark on this joint exploration for cooperation in the next fifty years. Think tanks can and will continue to play a pivotal role in taking this relationship forward. Hence, the track 2 processes need to be given greater impetus to encourage and facilitate out of the box thinking.

Both India and Bangladesh need to continue their journey together as partners and good neighbors for the next fifty years, by not only building on the historical foundations of Indo-Bangladesh relations of 1971 but moving towards a more matured, sustainable and solid friendship.

* Dr. Jyoti M. Pathania is a Senior Fellow and Chairperson Outreach at Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New-Delhi, India

* Shafqat Munir is currently Head of Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research and Research Fellow at Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), Bangladesh