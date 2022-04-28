India to represent Bangladesh's interests?

Due to the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the United States has been looking at Bangladesh differently since 2019. Speaking at a virtual briefing on Indo-Pacific Strategy held in Washington in September 2020, Laura Stone, the US State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Asia, said, "The United States does not see Bangladesh through the lens of Delhi." (Manabzamin 16 September 2020) But the bigger question is if the ban on RAB is against the national interests of Bangladesh, then why will India act in the interests of Bangladesh? India or a third party will make a recommendation only when its own interests are involved.

If the decision of 'outsourcing' is made to represent the national interests of Bangladesh, then the citizens of Bangladesh have reason to be worried. The government of Bangladesh and the ruling party are often vexed over the image of the country. There is even a law to punish those who tarnish the image of the state. Will this decision not tarnish the image of Bangladesh in the international arena?

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, "Non-resident Indians living in the United States have also requested the US government in this regard." Any individual or organisation can make the request to the US government. But two things stand out here. Firstly, it seems from the foreign minister’s remark that it has done with the knowledge of the government. The question is, were they requested by the government? Has that request been made to any organisation? Secondly, why did this request have to come from the citizens of India even though there are millions of Bangladeshi expatriates and Bangladeshi-Americans living in the United States?

The initiative and efforts of the Bangladesh government to lift the ban on RAB is natural. But the appropriate steps for this must be understood first and then work done accordingly. Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh, recently maintained that "There is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability. We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights." (Prothom Alo, 24 April 2022).