Institutions are being bulldozed to the ground

The situation is a total mess. But it is more or less clear that we are going to see a third wave of coronavirus at the beginning of June, much like India. And we, the people, must take as must credit as government in this regard. On the last Friday or Ramadan, Jamatul Wida, the mosques and the mosque grounds were overflowing in the so-called upper middle-class areas of Dhanmondi, Banani, Gulshan. I guess the so-called upper middle class educated males were determined to ensure their contribution to the third wave.

Just the tourism revolution of 19, 20 and 21 February cordially ushered in the second wave of coronavirus, now the Eid shopping spree and exodus to the villages had sealed the deal for a third wave.

Our government has proudly altered the lockdown concept as introduced by the conscious countries of the world. Factories are open, shops – open and closed. Open up till 5:00pm, then 8:00pm, then 9:00pm and very soon till midnight. Rickshaws, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, cars will run, not public transport – and then everything will run. I am not sure if offices are opened or closed, but courts are closed. In such a topsy-turvy world, there is no need for bulldozers to destroy healthcare.

Whatever is left of the healthcare system will certainly crumble by the start of June. At the last moment, however, we do hope that the third wave doesn’t arrive, that we are not swept away in a corona tsumani. However, perhaps it won’t be too much of a hassle to be prepared, to start digging our graves from now, to have our shrouds ready.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly taken its toll on us. The corona tsunami in India, and the Indian and international media coverage of the patients, their weeping, wailing, distraught families, and the thousands of deaths caused by the foolhardiness of the government there, certain has raised our concerns.

In the near past the government of that country hadn’t been on a frenzied drive to destroy all their institutions. They have a whole lot of mistakes, but we are far more skilled in operating bulldozers, excavators and dredgers. We have accepted that the application of law in this country depends on a person’s political and economic position. We have accepted corruption, inefficiency and sycophancy. Many politicians have completely lost the ability to see the difference between the truth and lies, justice and injustice. If the institutions crumble, can the society remain standing?

* Shahdeen Malik is a Supreme Court lawyer and teacher of law at the University of Asia Pacific

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir