Investment in infrastructure, financial crisis and the Sri Lanka lesson

The Sri Lankan development vision ran on the lines of "Eat, drink and be merry," even if it meant living on loan. And the loans did come in, from China. Take, for example, the Hambantota international deep sea port. Mahinda Rajapaksya, Sri Lanka's former president and brother of the president, ignored the opinion of critics who had said that this project was not commercially feasible and took up the project for the economic development of his district. Between 2007 and 2014, China provided 1.26 billion dollars in loans paid in five installments. In the beginning the interest rate was between 1 to 2 per cent, but later was hike 6.3 per cent and the repayment term was shortened.

When the port went into operation in 2010, it was seen that no vessels were berthing there. The shipping companies were using the nearby Colombo port instead. Then in 2017, the port was handed over to a Chinese company on a 99-year lease for 85 per cent ownership in exchange for 1.12 billion dollars. The Sri Lanka port authorities ran the port in collaboration with the Chinese company. After the Chinese company took over the port, facilities were doubled for containers, general goods, passengers, bunkering, LNG and so on. The Chinese company is endeavouring to establish an export-oriented industrial zone on 15,000 acres of the port.

China also invested 1.4 billion dollars in the Colombo port city project where land is being reclaimed from the sea and resorts, casinos, conference halls and such are being constructed. These projects have pushed Sri Lanka's debts to China up to 8 billion dollars in 2020, though the revenue from these projects is not enough to repay the loans. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan president and other leaders claimed that the Chinese debt was not that much.

China provided Sri Lanka with foreign trade balance assistance and 1.4 billion dollars swap currency facilities. China Development Bank provided 500 million dollars foreign exchange loan facilities. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, based in China, gave 180 million dollars assistance. That is how Sri Lanka became shackled in Chinese debt. Other than the Chinese debt, Sri Lanka has taken huge foreign loans in the form of international bonds and from other investment institutions.