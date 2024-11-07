I do not foresee any major changes in US-Bangladesh relations

With strong public support behind him, questions arise about the consequences of an all-out use of power. In the end, it will take time to determine the full impact of Donald Trump's return to the White House following the presidential election.

During his campaign, Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war in a single day. Given that the war is the product of centuries of geopolitical rivalry in Europe, such a resolution within a day seems highly improbable.

It remains unclear what his stance would be on resolving the conflicts in the Middle East. One thing is certain, however: Palestinian interests are unlikely to be prioritised, given Trump's strong support for Israel.

As a result, the moral stance of the new US administration on the Middle East remains uncertain. It is still unclear what the future of US-Iran relations will be.

Amid the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, key questions will emerge about the future of an independent Palestinian state, the stability of the region, and the prospects for peace. These issues will likely come to the forefront in the days ahead.

Regarding relations with Bangladesh, I do not foresee any major changes following the shift in US leadership. In the aftermath of 5 August, the Biden administration had pledged cooperation to help Bangladesh address its economic crisis.