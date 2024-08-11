India must understand Bangladesh

Prothom Alo :

Tensions arose between the US and the Bangladesh government at the time over the 7 January election. Do you think that with the change in government here, the tensions with the US will be overcome and relations will be renewed?

M Humayun Kabir

There is all scope to renew relations. The US had come up with an election package for a constitutional change of power. But Sheikh Hasina's government rejected it. They held a one-sided election. The fact that the people of Bangladesh were more enraged with this election than the outside world, is clearly evident in the students uprising. The US has already expressed its commitment to work with the new government. With Dr Yunus taking charge of the new government, we can expect their confidence to be boosted. They can lend their support regarding the institutional changes of which the youth have spoken. There can be reforms in the election commission and the anti-corruption commission too. Earlier the US assisted in reforms in the police force. We can take assistance from other countries too, not just the US.

The US is a big market for our readymade garments. The private sector of the country can come forward to expand that market further. The US can play a supportive role in the IMF and the World Bank increasing their assistance.