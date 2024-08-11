India must understand Bangladesh

Prothom Alo :
How do you view the recent change of power in Bangladesh, particularly in context of the movement led by the students?
M Humayun Kabir
The students' uprising has been an unprecedented and extraordinary event. The movement started off for quota reforms but then became a movement for state reforms. The government made one blunder after the other and also utilised excessive force, leading to the mass outburst. Sheikh Hasina's government had to resign in face of the students' mass uprising. Many are dubbing this as a revolution or second independence. The students did not merely want a change of government, but a change in the system of state.
Prothom Alo :
How is this different from other movements?
M Humayun Kabir
Most of the movements in the past had been under political leadership. Change of power had been the main objective. The movement waged by the youth this time has been ideological. They have brought forward the demand for a transparent and accountable government. The people supported this. The people were fed up with the long lack of democracy, social inequality and corruption. They dreamt of a progressive, democratic and forward-looking Bangladesh. The main objective was to establish equality, social justice. I hail them.
Prothom Alo :
What is the reaction of the outside world concerning the changes in Bangladesh? All countries, including India, have felicitated the new government. However, is anything else lurking behind these formalities?
M Humayun Kabir
Not all countries will have the same reaction. And they haven't had the same reaction. The countries which were close to Awami League, have been taken aback. I have spoken to a number of Indian diplomats over the last few days. Several newspapers and television channels have asked my views. I told then this was a spontaneous movement of the students which was supported by people from all walks of life. But most of our Indian friends do not want to accept this. They feel that Pakistan's ISI, China and the US were behind this. But they need to realise that this movement by the students was a unique one. If what happened in Tunisia and Egypt was Arab Spring, then what has transpired her is Bangla Basanta or Bangla Spring. As for China, Sheikh Hasina had good relations with them. There were strained relations with the US. But there is no evidence of their involvement in this movement.
Prothom Alo :
What is India's main bone of contention?
M Humayun Kabir
The Indians do not want to believe that the people here can remove a government through a mass uprising. In an interview with NDTV, the editor of Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, said that they had no idea of the strength of Bangladesh 53 years since its independence. Every country determines its foreign policy on the basis of its national interests. Just as India has its own strategy regarding relations with Bangladesh, other countries including China and the US also have their own strategies. I think India's main concern is its security, for which we must be alert. Bangladesh must not take any measures that may prove to be a risk to them. Also, India needs to be sensitive about Bangladesh's justified demands. These include the Teesta water-sharing deal, border killings, and more. It would not be right for them to view Bangladesh's good relations with other countries in a negative light. This may create unease in bilateral relations. India needs to understand the recent change in Bangladesh from a logical point of view. We hope they give due respect to the feelings of the people of Bangladesh.
Prothom Alo :
Tensions arose between the US and the Bangladesh government at the time over the 7 January election. Do you think that with the change in government here, the tensions with the US will be overcome and relations will be renewed?
M Humayun Kabir
There is all scope to renew relations. The US had come up with an election package for a constitutional change of power. But Sheikh Hasina's government rejected it. They held a one-sided election. The fact that the people of Bangladesh were more enraged with this election than the outside world, is clearly evident in the students uprising. The US has already expressed its commitment to work with the new government. With Dr Yunus taking charge of the new government, we can expect their confidence to be boosted. They can lend their support regarding the institutional changes of which the youth have spoken. There can be reforms in the election commission and the anti-corruption commission too. Earlier the US assisted in reforms in the police force. We can take assistance from other countries too, not just the US.
The US is a big market for our readymade garments. The private sector of the country can come forward to expand that market further. The US can play a supportive role in the IMF and the World Bank increasing their assistance.
If professional efficiency is given priority over political considerations, we can have a modern, efficient and dynamic foreign ministry. This is extremely necessary, given the complex global realities of today
Prothom Alo :
Do you think relations with the European Union will be strengthened?
M Humayun Kabir
The European Union may lend its support to help us face the challenges that will arise as we graduate from being a least developed country to a developing country. They have committed their support. The talks that were due to start in September regarding the partnership and cooperation agreement with EU, were postponed due to the student uprising. Initiative must be taken up now to hold these talks as soon as possible. The main concerns of the EU and the US were violation of human rights, curbing freedom of expression and constricting media freedom. The government must work of addressing these concerns too.
Prothom Alo :
Does the foreign ministry have the capacity to tackle the challenges of improving foreign relations? There have been a lot of complaints about this ministry.
M Humayun Kabir
Md Touhid Hossain has been appointed as the advisor to the foreign ministry. He is one of our skilled diplomats. Also, the chief advisor Dr Yunus has renown worldwide. We can use both of these elements to strengthen our foreign relations. The quality of the foreign ministry's work and its institutional competence must be improved. That will require a more efficient workforce and increased investment. If professional efficiency is given priority over political considerations, we can have a modern, efficient and dynamic foreign ministry. This is extremely necessary, given the complex global realities of today.
Prothom Alo :
Questions have arisen about the term of the interim government. Some say that the election should be held in the time as laid down in the constitution. Some say they will stay for as long as it takes to carry out reforms.
M Humayun Kabir
We have two possibilities before us. The first is to hold the election within 90 days after which the interim government steps down. That was the provision of the caretaker government formed in 1996. But there is no caretaker provision in the constitution now. And it must be kept in mind that the circumstances of the new interim government are different. They have come through a student-people's uprising. Those in the movement were talking about state reforms. They must be given the time to carry out those reforms. But this should be done in consensus with the political parties. I hope they give the interim government the required time.
Prothom Alo :
After 1/11 there was a demand for reforms. The military-backed government took initiative but failed. The Awami League ruled the country for 15 years. What was the end result?
M Humayun Kabir
The 1/11 government was installed due to the failure of the BNP government. In the 2008 election, the people brought Awami League to power with much expectation. They wanted the country to run on democratic lines. They wanted an end to corruption and misrule. But in reality we saw 15 years passed fruitlessly. Both the parties ran the country as autocrats. In this context the young generation is calling for reforms. We want to be optimistic. If actual democracy is to be established in the country, politics must break away from the old mould.
Domestic stability and continuity is required for any foreign policy to be a success. So long we have been taking about development. Now we have to add diplomacy to development
Prothom Alo :
Many thought that the students of the movement can function as a shadow government. But there are two representatives of these youth in the interim government of Dr Muhammad Yunus. It is being said that the representatives of the youth will remain involved in the other ministries too. How do you see that?
M Humayun Kabir
It is a new experiment. The youth will be able to directly have a part in implementing their vision. Their participation in the government policies and planning will make it easier to take socioeconomic development ahead. We have much to learn from the new generation. I felt this when I interacted with the youth in the remote areas of the country as part of my research work. Dr Muhammad Yunus has a bright image within and outside the country. This, together with the youth, can certainly lead to success. The cooperation of the political parties is hoped for in this regard.
Prothom Alo :
Do you foresee any changes in the foreign policy with the advent of this new government?
M Humayun Kabir
Broadly speaking, there won't be very big changes. We had been maintaining a balanced foreign policy. But domestic stability and continuity is required for any foreign policy to be a success. So long we have been taking about development. Now we have to add diplomacy to development.
Prothom Alo :
What should the first priority of this government be? The chief advisor said the first task would be to improve law and order. But chaos still prevails in many places. Houses and places of worship of the minorities have been attacked too.
M Humayun Kabir
The attacks are most condemnable. Certain unscrupulous elements take advantage of the mass movement to create terror. But while there have been communal attacks, the main targets are Awami League leaders and activists. They set Bangabandhu's house on fire. They attacked various government and non-government establishments. Statues were broken. These acts of terror must be clamped down upon firmly.
On the flip side we see a positive picture. Students are cleaning up Bangabandhu's house. They are cleaning up the parliament.
Prothom Alo :
There had been anarchy in the few days before Dr Yunus' government was formed. Could this not have been prevented?
M Humayun Kabir
There was no government for those few days. Sheikh Hasina resigned on 5 August. The interim government took over on 8 August. We do not clearly know what happened within the army. But the media did report about tensions over the resignation of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. If these reports are true, the army chief may be given benefit of doubt. He made an effort. But the police force which was in charge of law and order, was completely inactive. Many of them did not turn up at work out of fear. Law and order has improved since the new government has taken over. That is a matter of hope.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir