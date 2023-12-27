Challenges in maintaining balance in economic partnership with the West and China

As the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading country worldwide, China’s global importance cannot be underestimated. What makes China unique as a trade partner is its huge capability to produce efficiently a whole array of commodities ranging from labour-intensive manufacturing to high-tech products.

Compared to the rich industrialised countries, its per capita income and wage levels are still much lower, so that it can export labour-intensive goods to those countries.

At the same time, it can export technology-intensive commodities to the developing countries at a cheaper price compared to the industrialised West. This pattern of export also dictates China’s import needs; it imports from other developing countries mainly minerals, fuels, agricultural primary goods and other raw materials to run its industries. From the industrialised countries, China mainly imports high-tech items for which it still lacks enough skills and technological expertise. The versatility of China’s industrial capability also enables it to be deeply integrated in the global supply chains of various commodities.