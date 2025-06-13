When arrogance masquerades as intelligence

It is exhausting and enraging. When people , including the so-called educated and enlightened, casually say, “COVID is just like the common cold now,” or, “Stop spreading fear,” or worse, “The vaccine was a scam; I did not take it and I’m fine,” it is more than just ignorance. It feels like betrayal of truth, of science, of care.

So why are we still talking about this? Because people are still suffering — some quietly, with long COVID, some grieving, some still cautious in public spaces. And while many of us try to move forward, we are being gaslit by a rising chorus of voices that frame caution as cowardice and scientific consensus as conspiracy.

They scoff, claiming it was all a business — masks, vaccines, medicines, fear-mongering. They boast about never getting vaccinated. But these are not just internet rants anymore. These are casual remarks at dinner tables, in offices, in classrooms. And they are dangerous.

This growing pride in “not complying” is often framed as intelligence — as if seeing through global scientific consensus is a mark of brilliance. But let’s be honest: It is not intelligence. It is arrogance propped up by luck. These people did not beat the system. They were protected by it.