Japan and Bangladesh: Towards the New Horizon of “Heart to Heart” Relationship

The 50th anniversary of the Japan-Bangladesh diplomatic relationship will elevate the cooperative relationship between the two countries to a new height. JICA’s large-scale infrastructure projects will promote the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative, launched by Honorable Primer Minister Sheikh Hasina and then Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 2014. In December this year, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 will start its commercial operation, and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar will be ready for international investment. After that, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion, Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will be in line.

The completion of these mega-projects will be a game-changer for Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s economic development and prosperity are vital for the stability of the entire Indo-Pacific region, as Bangladesh connects India and ASEAN. At the celebration ceremony of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh and the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu last March, Dhaka played a pivotal role as a center of regional diplomacy and connectivity under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. That showed Bangladesh owns high stature in the region against the background of its rapid economic growth and political stability. Bangladesh will undoubtedly play an even more significant role in promoting regional cooperation and addressing the global agenda.

In this regard, Bangladesh’s current efforts for providing shelters and humanitarian assistance to displaced “Rohingya” from Myanmar are worthy of our appreciation. On 28 January this year, the Government of Japan has decided as the first donor to fund a total of $2 million to UNHCR and WFP for the humanitarian and protection needs of “Rohingya” people on Bhasan Char. Japan will continue working towards early repatriation together with the Government of Bangladesh and the international community.