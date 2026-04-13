Mob violence: Imposing no punishment implies support

Attacks are taking place, fueled by the incitement of some religious leaders, the support of certain powerful groups, and the inaction of law enforcement agencies.

The attacks in Shahbagh and Kushtia were planned. These incidents occurred while the current government was in power, so it bears responsibility. The government should have sent a clear message through the police and administrative system against such mob terrorism. During the attack in Shahbagh, the police remained passive and did not take action. This indicates that there is no clear directive to the police to prevent such incidents.

In Kushtia as well, no strong stance from the police was visible. These attacks did not happen suddenly. If intelligence agencies were active, such plans could have been known. The groups responsible for this kind of mob violence are identifiable; they have carried out attacks before. During the interim government period, shrines were vandalised and Baul gatherings were attacked. Therefore, the police should have remained alert regarding these groups. The government should investigate past incidents, publish white papers, and take action. The recurrence of such events is due to the absence of justice. If there is no accountability, it will be understood that the government supports them.