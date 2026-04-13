Anu Muhammad's column
Mob violence: Imposing no punishment implies support
For long, society has been shaped by politics of authoritarian rule and an economy of plunder. Such systems produce various distortions. An alarming level of intolerance has emerged.
There is hostility and aggression toward anything that is different, be it different ideas, identities, genders, or opinions. If others do not conform to how they themselves speak, dress, live their lives, or practice religion, they must be attacked. This kind of fascist thinking has spread widely throughout society. One of its manifestations was seen during the interim government period.
Fascist ideas tend to spread when they receive patronage from those in power. During the interim government, it was observed that in many incidents the authorities remained inactive or lenient, and in some cases even provided support. In certain instances, there were attempts to legitimise such actions. As a result, mob violence spread further.
The BNP government is still relatively new. The home minister had said that mob violence would no longer occur. For now, it can be hoped that this government will take steps against mobs and remain vigilant against attacks on people of different ethnicities and gender identities.
The attacks in Shahbagh and Kushtia were planned. These incidents occurred while the current government was in power, so it bears responsibility. The government should have sent a clear message through the police and administrative system against such mob terrorism
In incidents of mob violence, it has been seen that some religious leaders’ interpretations have emboldened the attackers. Various arguments are constructed to justify attacks and killings. Even attacks on people of the same religion are deemed permissible. When such incidents receive patronage from powerful individuals or religious leaders, they take on a dangerous scale. That is what we are witnessing now.
Attacks are taking place, fueled by the incitement of some religious leaders, the support of certain powerful groups, and the inaction of law enforcement agencies.
The attacks in Shahbagh and Kushtia were planned. These incidents occurred while the current government was in power, so it bears responsibility. The government should have sent a clear message through the police and administrative system against such mob terrorism. During the attack in Shahbagh, the police remained passive and did not take action. This indicates that there is no clear directive to the police to prevent such incidents.
In Kushtia as well, no strong stance from the police was visible. These attacks did not happen suddenly. If intelligence agencies were active, such plans could have been known. The groups responsible for this kind of mob violence are identifiable; they have carried out attacks before. During the interim government period, shrines were vandalised and Baul gatherings were attacked. Therefore, the police should have remained alert regarding these groups. The government should investigate past incidents, publish white papers, and take action. The recurrence of such events is due to the absence of justice. If there is no accountability, it will be understood that the government supports them.
The government must now address the matter of mob violence through law enforcement agencies and the judicial system. The groups carrying out these attacks have political motives. They aim to establish fascist politics by inciting organised violence and creating a culture of fear. Without a strong social movement against this fascist ideological structure, it will not be possible to overcome it.
The government must launch campaigns through radio, television, and social media. It must assert that all people, regardless of ethnicity or gender, have constitutional rights. Everyone must stand in favor of diversity and against discrimination. People must raise their voices strongly against such attacks.
*Anu Muhammad is a professor and member of the Committee for Democratic Rights.
* The views expressed here are the author's own.