Promoting gender-inclusivity and climate resilience in Bangladesh

In climate-vulnerable regions like Bangladesh, geospatial technologies can help manage water resources to prevent issues such as saltwater intrusion and ensure safe water access, especially for women. Gender-inclusive climate resilience infrastructure addresses various needs and vulnerabilities, provides access, promotes economic empowerment, and achieves sustainability.

The need for gender-responsive infrastructure in Bangladesh is paramount. It is designed to cater to the different transportation needs of men and women, ensuring safe and accessible transport for women to access economic, medical, and educational opportunities. This includes factors such as well-lit areas, security measures, and access to sanitation and clean water. Recognizing women as active participants in programs and policies and transforming gender dynamics in all aspects of their lives are key components of gender-responsive approaches.

Cyclones and floods brought on by climate change usually inflict more pain on women in Bangladesh than on men. Bangladeshi women can take the initiative and join community-led projects to identify climate hazards and offer infrastructural solutions, such as conventional designs for flood-resistant homes. They can also assist in the construction and upkeep of embankments and flood shelters, for example, in areas that are vulnerable to flooding.

Climate-resilient water management systems, like rainwater gathering structures or effective irrigation techniques, can be developed and implemented by women in Bangladesh's rural areas because they know traditional water harvesting and irrigation practices, such as sustainable farming practices and a variety of crop choices.