Keep track of excess deaths in Covid times

The bits of good news that showed up amidst all this was that, like the previous year, no one died of HIV or AIDS last year. Also, the number of asthma related deaths had decreased somewhat. And there has been a dramatic drop in deaths caused by chikungunia and malaria. However, even though the deaths related to these couple of diseases have fallen, the deaths due to strokes, heart attacks and cancer have risen so high that there has been around 31,500 more deaths last year than the year before.

The BBS survey was run on over 300,000 families. The actual picture may vary somewhat.

According to government records, the number of Covid deaths in the country so far is 8,500. If the Covid deaths in the first two and a half months of this year are dropped, then the number of deaths last year, as recorded by the government, will be less. However, there are no officials records of how many have died with corona symptoms. This number according to unofficial records is around 2000 or so.

It is more or less established that Bangladesh has managed to avoid a massive outbreak of Covid. All statistics indicate that Bangladesh has been relatively less harmed by the pandemic. But this has a dangerous side too because it has led to a false sense of security among the people. And headlines such as ’20 times more deaths by heart ailments than corona’ or ‘More deaths by suicide than corona’ simply serve to consolidate this false sense of security. As a result, hygiene rules such as social distancing and wearing masks are being ignored and the transmission and prevalence of coronavirus is increasing.