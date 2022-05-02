Khaleda Zia couldn't leave the country, but Haji Salim could!

Meanwhile, Haji Salim's lawyer Sayeed Ahmed has said that the High Court had given him a month's time to surrender. There was no bar to him leaving the country within this span of time.

Here the question arises whether a convicted person can leave the country or not. Since the higher court has kept his verdict in effect and ordered him to surrender to the lower court, that means he is convicted. He remains convicted until and unless the court issues a directive otherwise or the president pardons him. Secondly, what if Haji Salim does not return? Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury raised this question too.

Haji Salim's lawyer said he had a previous appointment with his physician abroad. Now what if the physician abroad issues a certificate saying Haji Salim is not fit to fly?

Thirdly, if Haji Salim can go abroad despite his conviction remaining intact and having orders to surrender to the lower court, then why is this rule not applicable to the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia?