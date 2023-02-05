Is Awami League increasing, or decreasing, its votes?

And more important are votes. Despite all the development they have brought about, Awami League has failed to conduct a free, inclusive and credible election. There is no guarantee that they will be able to do so in the future. In the latest development, the manner in which the candidates nominated and favoured by the ruling party were made to win in the by-elections to the six seats vacated by BNP, the entire election system is being questioned. Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said, 15 to 25 per cent of the votes have been cast. That means, 75 per cent of the voters have said 'no' to the by-election.

During Pakistan times, the Tangail by-election was a turning point. In independent Bangladesh, the Magura by-election was another turning point. Now we are waiting to see which direction the future of politics will take after the one-sided and forced by-election in the six seats.

Awami League leaders claim that over the past 14 years they have taken the country along the development highway, that the people will spontaneously vote for them and bring them to power in the next election. Surely they recall, there was significant development in Sheikh Hasina's first term too. The allowances for poor and distressed people were initiated in that term. They had managed the 1998 floods well too. Despite World Bank's opposition, the government had provided plenty of subsidies to agriculture and the people had reaped the benefits. But even after so much achievement and success, Awami League failed dismally in the 2001 election due to the emergence of 'godfathers' in certain areas.