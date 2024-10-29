Will the country achieve high growth next year?

Per capita GDP is obtained by dividing total GDP by the total population. Former finance minister Mustafa Kamal turned the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics into a hub for “data doctoring” during his tenure as planning minister. Under his directive, the bureau began to inflate total GDP while understating the population figures.

Over the last decade, Hasina’s government has garnered praise both at home and abroad by promoting stories of high GDP growth. However, much of this was fictitious and baseless. The concept of per capita GDP itself is fundamentally flawed. Its most serious limitation is that it obscures income distribution disparities between a small number of wealthy individuals and the majority of low-income and marginal people. This means that if the income of a multimillionaire is averaged with that of a poor person with zero income, the latter’s per capita income would appear in millions.

If income inequality increases alongside per capita GDP growth, the benefits of GDP growth accumulate in the hands of a few wealthy individuals, leaving the majority deprived of their fair share. One way to measure this inequality is through the Gini coefficient. When everyone’s income is equal, the Gini index is zero; if all income is concentrated in one person’s hands, the index will be one. The greater the index between these two limits, the more inequality exists.