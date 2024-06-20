Questions about new appointment of former chief justice

According to the constitution, “Bangladesh’s Chief Justice” and “a judge of the Supreme Court” is not one and the same thing. There are two entirely different posts. The rank, warrant of precedence and importance of the two posts are different.

It is to be noted that the qualifications to be director general of the Judicial Administration Training Institute have been specified and restricted by the words “A person who is or has been or is qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court.” Hasan Foez Siddique has been judge of the Supreme Court and from there he was made chief justice. That is why the question has arisen as to whether or not it is lawful to appoint him to the post.

Former judge of the Appellate Division Md Abdul Matin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the judiciary is one of the three organs of the state. The chief justice is the person in the highest position of the judiciary. So a former chief justice cannot be appointed to such an office that will be inappropriate for him. At the same time, the person who had been chief justice should maintain the dignity and honour of his office.