Who will give Khadija back 15 months of her life?

At the time I had written in Prothom Alo, “Khadija has been released, the struggle is not over.” We can hope that with Khadija being acquitted of charges in both cases, her struggle is over. She will no longer have to rush to and fro in the corridors of the court. In the meantime time, 15 months have dropped away from Khadija’s life. When she should have been in the classroom or taking exams, she was trapped in a dark cell of prison. What sort of law is this?

It is the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens, not to fling them into jail at the slightest allegation.

So what was Khadija’s offence? Alongside her studies, she would run an online platform. If a guest on one of the programmes of the platform she was conducting made remarks against the government, why should she be held responsible. We see Awami League and BNP leaders every day embroiled in heated debate on the TV talk shows. Some even threaten to gouge out the eyes of the other. No case was filed against the anchor of the show. But cases were filed against Khadija.

According to her birth certificate, she was under 18 when the case was lodged against her. In that case, the matter should have been dealt with under the Children Act. The law enforcement thus paid no heed to the law. In September last year the government abolished the Digital Security Act (DSA) and enforced the Cyber Security Act. Though this was ostensibly to deal with offences in the digital media, this has been used extensively against journalists and those with dissenting views. Law minister Anisul Huq himself has admitted to the misuse of this law.