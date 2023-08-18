‘Offences’ that face sterner consequences than murder charges

II

Section 3 of the Digital Security Act 2018 is at the root of this problem. It says there that if any provision of any other law is inconsistent with any provision of this Act, the provision of the DSA shall apply. Such a provision exists in the Children’s Act 2013 too. But as a later law, the DSA provision is generally considered to be given precedence.

In a ruling by the Appellate Division’s Justice Imanuddin, however, as the Children’s Act has been enacted only for children, this remains special law even among other special laws and in that sense, it will be given due precedence. So according to this ruling, if there are allegations of any offences under the DSA, it is the Children’s Act that should be given precedence in the arrest, detention, bail, trial and everything pertaining to the accused. But when it comes to the actual application of the law, this does not happen mostly because of two reasons. 1. Many of the police are not aware of this ruling delivered by the Appellate Division. 2. While the age of the accused is entered at random in the complaint sheet, there is no provision under the DSA to hold the police accountable for this.

The problem is that the proposed Cyber Security Act contains a section almost identical to Section 3 of the DSA. In that section of the DSA, it is said that only in the case of right to information will the Right to Information Act get precedence. The Cyber Security Act which is being promulgated in place of the DSA, says the same. But if the suffering of children under this act is to be alleviated, then precedence to the Children’s Act must be specifically mentioned and in the case of muddling up the age (ignoring the birth registration or school certificate), the police must face punishment.