Lessons from three black chapters of the banking sector

The banking sector in Bangladesh has several black chapters. The first chapter was on 8 April 1993 when Humayun Zahir, the director of the private sector’s first-generation bank United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL), was shot dead at his residence in Dhanmondi of the capital city. That was the first time a gun was used following a dispute among bank directors. A case was filed against another director of UCBL, Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, and he was arrested. After being released on bail, he left the country. He returned to the country in 1996 after Awami League formed the government.

The next black chapter took place on 26 August 1999 and it was UCBL again. A meeting of the bank’s board of directors was held on that day. The headline of the next day’s daily Ittefaq was “Akhtaruzzaman Babu takes over UCBL’s board of directors at gunpoint.” Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury was chairman of the bank. He was involved in the politics of Awami League, while Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was the industry and commerce affairs secretary of Awami League.

According to the report, published in Ittefaq, Akhtaruzzaman Babu and his son along with 50-60 armed cadres stormed into the bank’s headquarters where a meeting of the board was underway. The directors were abused verbally, assaulted and forced to sign their resignations. The armed cadres beat up Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury mercilessly and stripped him naked as well as beat two other directors. Police were present at the scene but did nothing. Bangladesh Bank then dissolved the entire board. Later Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury was reinstated following a court order. Akhtaruzzaman returned to the bank’s board of directors in 2010 after Awami League came to power again.

The next day, the ousted directors of UCBL met the finance minister Shah AMS Kibria on 27 August 1999. The minister commented “The incident of UBCL has two angles. One is economic and Bangladesh Bank is looking into it. Another is political, which the prime minister will see to.”

The former finance minister had spoken the truth. Banks have an economic aspect in the country as much as political aspects. Another finance minister of Awami League also said later that giving approval for new banks was a political decision. For example, a bank will have a board of directors and that's an economic issue, but five members of a family will be on the board for nine years and that is a political decision. On the other hand, when loans turn default, the bank will recover these and that's an economic issue. But giving the defaulters opportunity to get loans again is, of course, a political decision.

Let’s talk about another political incident during the tenure of Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman. The late deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled spoke about it. At that time, five members of the first generation private National Bank’s board of directors were from the same family. Late Zainul Abedin Sikder was the chairman of the bank and the remaining four directors were members of the Sikder family. Yet it was against the Bank Company Act in 2014 for more than two members of a family to be on the same board of a bank. Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the bank and served with a show-cause notice for violating the Bank Company Act.

National Bank didn’t bother to reply to the letter sent by Bangladesh Bank at that time. Rather, they lobbied at a high level with the letter and the next series of events was very interesting. At one point, the government itself changed the act allowing the induction of four members of a family at a bank’s board of directors at a time. For this reason, the amendment of the Bank Company Act was passed at the parliament on 17 January 2018. The act incorporates a provision stating that a person can hold the post of a bank director for nine straight years, which previously was six years. This established family dominance in a bank and that was a political decision.