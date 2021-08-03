‘Let them eat cake’

There will naturally be a bit of sadness and suffering amid all this good news. People will die without treatment for coronavirus. Schools and colleges have been closed for over 500 days. We are producing more young boys and girls who will slog as labourers abroad. Since studies are finished, they will have no alternative but physical labour overseas. Then again, so what? Dollars are increasing! There will be no dearth of funds to implement multi-billion taka projects. Even in these corona times, the number of bank accounts with over Tk 10 million in deposit has increased by over 11,000.

4.

Coronavirus and its related problems are new, extensive and alarming. But many countries have managed small scale solutions or are proceeding towards a solution. We are into lockups and lockdowns, shut up and shut down, and now that new term, ‘stimulus package’. I have failed to make head or tail of what ‘stimulus package’ entails. But what can be easily discerned is that thousands and thousands of poor people are becoming ultra poor and there is suffering all around.

There was need to discuss with everyone and work towards a solution. The problem is new and has afflicted the entire world, so one head or five heads is not enough to find a solution. We must proceed ahead with thoughts, reasoning and solutions all together. It will not do to declare ‘down’ at night and ‘up’ in the morning.

All this, of course, is futile hope. Cracks have shown up in many houses of the prime minister’s Asrayan project, the walls are caving in. All this is reported in the media regularly. There has been no accountability, other than forming inquiry committees. Medical equipment worth millions are wasted. And the results, as seen in the media, is the same. In other words, inquiries are being carried out.