Will human capital develop with cuts in health and education allocations?

Firstly, we have a working age population, but they must receive good education. Secondly, their good health must be ensured. Thirdly, there needs to be investment in the financial sector through which employment can be generated. Fourthly, good governance must be ensured.

If there is an environment conducive to implementing all this, then the working age population can be put to use in the third phase of the demographic transition model where birth and death rates decrease and the age structure changes. A country will be able to reap the benefits of demographic dividends if the favourable age structure of the population, quality education, a productive and skilled workforce, economic policies and investment in employment opportunities and good governance functions in a well-planned manner.

The UN Population Division’s latest (2022 edition) demographic projection indicates that Bangladesh will be able to reap the benefits of the first demographic dividend span of time up until 2033. After that, the size of the dependent population will grow, particularly the elderly population. The time when the benefits will come to a complete halt will be around 2049.

Various studies that analyse the estimated projection indicate that this time will end even earlier. But Bangladesh now must concentrate on working seriously with this first demographic dividend. At the same time, policies and strategies must be drawn up for the second demographic dividend because the number of elderly people will increase and the young population will decrease.

There must be plans in place to ensure how the elderly people can be utilized at the time, how they can be kept healthy and active, and how they can be kept in touch which advanced technologies to remain skilled, and how profits can be earned from savings and investment. But at the moment the main focus is on achieving Bangladesh’s first demographic dividend. This opportunity will not be repeated again. It comes only once for a nation.