Demographic dividend must be put to use speedily

As seen in the final report published by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the population of the country is 169.8 million (169,828,911 or 16.98 crore), 28 per cent of which is consists of youth, that ism 47.4 million (4.74 crore).

About 62 per cent of the total population is of working age, aged between 15 to 59 years. And, that’s 105 million.

Youth comprising such a huge percentage of the total population would be considered a huge opportunity for any country if every working age citizen of that country can be provided suitable jobs. Especially, if youths entering the job market every year can be put to proper use.

Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan have been able to achieve astonishing economic development taking advantage of demographic dividend in the 60s and 90s o the last century.