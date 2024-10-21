What is the reason behind such unbearable inflation?

Though there was need for integrated efforts to control this extended high inflation, this was not done during the rule of the last government. Unfortunately, no such integrated measures have been visible during this interim government either. But there is no alternative to integrated action to tackle this abnormal situation. I feel that the points placed below should be given due consideration in this regard.

1. Collection and analysis of accurate data: It is essential to collect accurate data concerning the demand and supply of essential goods. The cooperation of government agencies and experts is required in this regard. The supply shortfalls in the market must be accurately pinpointed and, where needed, import must be ensured to fill the shortfall.

2. Ensuring normal supply of commodities in the market: In recent times floods have hampered food production. Natural disasters occur almost every year in Bangladesh and agro production is affected. Keeping this reality in mind, essential commodities must be kept in stock and, if necessary, supply will be kept normal by means of import. Special steps must be taken if crops are destroyed during disasters so that there is no shortage in the market.

3. Procedure to import essentials must be simplified: In order to ensure the supply of essentials, the complications in the import procedures must be removed. If there are disaster forecasts, preparation for import must be made in advance to prevent any crisis from emerging.

4. Integrated platform: An integrated platform headed by the commerce ministry must be created, comprising Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the food ministry, the agriculture ministry, the fisheries and livestock ministry and all relevant ministries and agencies. This platform must hold regular meetings to survey the market and take measures accordingly.