No integrated or effective measures to curb inflation

There are no visible integrated or effective initiatives to bring down inflation. Bangladesh Bank has relinquished control on interest rates and the rates have seen a rise. While this may play a role in reducing inflation, but that depends on the time. If interest rates increase on one hand, and the dollar rates also increase, then it will not be easy to control inflation. After all, if the dollar rate increases, then costs of importing commodities and raw material will also increase.

Alongside the measures to increase bank interest rates, commodity-wise initiatives are also required. Take beef and eggs for example. The price of these two commodities is higher than in neighbouring countries. If necessary, beef and eggs can be important for a limited span of time. That should be a market management strategy. The market cannot be controlled by fixing prices.