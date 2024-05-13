Price of essentials won't be controlled by statements

Although the price of potato generally remains cheap during this time of the year, this vegetable is being sold at Tk 50-55 per kg now, which is 57 per cent higher than last year.

According to an analysis of the price lists on 9 May in 2021, 2022 and 2023 of the agricultural marketing department, the highest price of potato per kg was Tk 22 to Tk 35.

Bangladesh does not import potato as the production is higher than the demand as per the government estimate.

The production cost of potato per kg is Tk 13.90. According to the agricultural marketing department, a fair price of potato per kg should be Tk 28.55. But potatoes are being sold at a higher price. The government is encouraging the export of potatoes instead of controlling the price. 15 per cent of cash as subsidies is also being given.

Prices of other items including onion, garlic, egg, chicken, beef, vegetables and spices have increased. Besides, rice, lentils, edible oil and flour are being sold at a higher price from earlier times.

Crisis of low income people has intensified amid high inflation.

After the election on 7 January, the new government talked about the priority of controlling inflation. The new cabinet held an inter-ministerial meeting and gave assurance of controlling prices of daily essentials. Later, duties on edible oil, sugar and date were exempted. However, the duties on edible oil was lifted after the Ramadan. Traders increase price by Tk 4 per litre.