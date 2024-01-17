Commodity prices on the rise: Only tall talks won’t control market

If the prices of commodities, including rice, start to spike at the beginning of the year, the inflation rate will also soar. People of limited income were under severe pressure due to inflation in 2023, says Prothom Alo reports. In this context, any further increase in the prices will lead them towards a more vulnerable economic situation.

A sudden rise in beef price from Tk 600-650 to Tk 700 immediately after the parliamentary elections is not normal. Selling beef at less than Tk 700 is not profitable, claimed the meat traders. Then the question is, how could they decrease the price before? Was that an “electoral gift”?

The increase in beef price will lead to the spike in prices of chicken, mutton and fish too. In cases of hiking the price of wheat flour and refined flour, importers have been showing excuses of devaluation of taka and dollar crisis. But there is no reason for a hike in the rice price by Tk 4-5 in just a week. The retailers have been blaming the wholesalers, who are shifting the blame on to the mill owners.