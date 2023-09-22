Are minority votes a ‘fixed deposit’?

At the outset I had raised the question, why does the minority community have blind allegiance towards Awami League? The simple answer could be, ‘lesser of the evil’. The minorities view Awami League as the lesser of the evil. Despite all the deprivations, it is this Awami League government that installed members of the minority community in vital offices from vice chancellor to police commissioner, even the chief justice (we will keep his controversial exit on hold for now).

There is simmering indignation about this too in the society. This is reflected in the social media. But those who make these criticisms, fail to also point out at the minorities make up perhaps the majority of those who are making us proud through their achievements at home and abroad. When it comes to appointing qualified persons in workplaces, we must break away from such ‘minority-majority’ considerations. In this respect, Awami League keeps the minorities ahead. But over the past 14 years of Awami League rule, have the minorities been in peace and at ease?

In response to such a question, the innumerable incidents as in Nasirnagar, Ramu, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Sunamgamj and elsewhere, come rushing to the mind. It is during the Awami League that the lives of the minorities have been made hell by incidents such as leaving the Quran in a puja mandap, posting false Facebook statuses and so on. There has even been proof of members of the ruling party being involved in some of the incidents. The minorities have been used as voters, as supporters during the election. But very rarely gave they round Awami League local leaders and workers, upazila chairmen or MPs by their side in times of distress.

BNP never brought to justice the 1991 post election incidents of violence. After Awami League came to power in 2008, a commission headed by a judge at the time, Shahabuddin Ahmed, was formed following a case with the High Court in this regard. Details of 28,000 incidents were placed before the commission. After scrutiny, the commission recommended action to be taken regarding 5000 of the incidents.

Sahara Khatun was home minister at the time. She assured that action would be taken. After that, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir was made home minister. He too gave assurances. But no one kept their word. So today when Awami League blames BNP for the repression of the minorities in 2001-2006, then BNP counters with the question, if the allegations were true, why was there no trial during the Awami League rule? Time passes in all this mudslinging. The old incidents of violence are forgotten when fresh incidents crop up.